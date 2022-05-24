Google Maps Has A New Street View Camera: Here's How To Spot It

One of the most interesting and useful Google Maps innovations is Street View, a system that allows users to see realistic 360-degree imagery of streets, buildings, and landmarks in all their real-world glory. Street View is now 15 years old, but it started as a research project at Stanford that employed Google co-founder and CEO Larry Page's car as the starting point for a global initiative.

At the heart of the photo-filled Street View are an array of specialized camera rigs. Google has all of its special Street View Ready camera specifications posted publicly for those that wish to replicate the design. But Street View is not just a method for taking a virtual tour of a place from the comfort of one's living room. It's also a time machine.

In the past few years, Google has made Street View into a system that offers a peek into the past. If you're using Street View with Google Maps on your desktop machine now, you can check for an icon of a clock in the upper right-hand corner of your screen to view historical imagery of that particular place or landmark. This functionality will also be available on mobile devices soon (if it's not already active by the time you read this article). In a nutshell, Google Maps Street View is a digital time capsule living in a mapping and navigation service.