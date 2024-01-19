These Rare WW2 Photos Reveal The Revolutionary Computer That Helped Defeat The Nazis

While Colossus had helped win World War II, its existence was kept secret long after the global conflict had ended. Intelligence and counterintelligence were vital to the war effort on both sides, which is why codebreaking was so important in the first place. Senior members of the team at Bletchley Park that built Colossus, which had included engineers and codebreakers, had taken oaths of secrecy during the development and use of the early computer. Meanwhile, other expert team members, including those in charge of maintaining and repairing Colossus, were kept in the dark about its true mission, believing they were working on other, unrelated government communications.

But while the Enigma Machine and other codebreaking technology developed during the war were made public once the war was finally over, details about Colossus were kept tightly under wraps. In fact, the British government went as far as destroying eight out of the ten Colossus machines that were built, breaking it down into so many pieces that even if the components were found, the machine couldn't be reverse engineered.

Plus, the team members at Bletchley Park were forced to deliver any and all documentation and other evidence surrounding the Colossus project to the G.C.H.Q. This secrecy was important to the U.K. because the computer was still advanced enough to be utilized by British intelligence after the war, and was employed into the 1960s. As such, information about Colossus wasn't made public until much later — even the photos and documents released by the G.C.H.Q. for the 80th anniversary of the computer have never been public until now.

[Image by U.K. GCHQ | Cropped and scaled | Open Government License]