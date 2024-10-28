10 Reasons A Classic Pontiac LeMans Is Still Worth Buying Today

Pontiac made some seriously cool muscle cars when it was still in business. You've no doubt heard about the Firebird, GTO Judge, Trans Am, and Grand Am — Pontiac made these cars to compete with other American car brands in the 1960s and '70s. It continued to compete until its demise during GM's Chapter 11 reorganization that took place in 2009. Among the cool stuff that Pontiac made was a lesser-known and less popular car named after the oldest and greatest race, the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The Pontiac LeMans was never the biggest product in Pontiac's portfolio, but it was arguably one of the most important. It was originally a trim level on the Pontiac Tempest before becoming its own nameplate in 1963. In addition, the GTO started out as a performance package on the LeMans before becoming its own model in 1966. So, while the LeMans is often overlooked in Pontiac's muscle car lineup, it was right in the thick of the action when things really got going. That makes it just as much of a collector car as any other Pontiac from back then.

If the LeMans interests you, there are plenty of reasons to consider one. It has one of the more entertaining histories of any muscle car from that era, up to and including it being named after the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Between its customization, various body styles, and more, the LeMans is a perfectly serviceable classic car that'll still turn heads even if it's not something more well-known, like a Mustang or a Corvette.

