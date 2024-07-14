5 Of The Greatest Moments In Le Mans Racing History

I have a long personal history with auto racing. My grandfather on my mother's side, Samuel Castranova, raced on wooden tracks in Pennsylvania and New Jersey in the 1920s and '30s and captivated me as a youngster with tales of pit lane engine fires, leather helmets, and racing at speeds upward of 100 miles per hour. That might seem pedestrian in an era where Indy cars routinely turn laps at more than twice that speed, but 100 mph was astonishing considering the technology in use at the time. Before I came to SlashGear, I spent several years covering Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, and IMSA racing as a writer and photographer, indulging the love of the sport my grandfather instilled in me. One of the world-famous races that connects my grandfather's era on the track with mine outside the catch fence is the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the endurance race that was first held in 1923 and has been the subject of numerous films, both dramatic and documentary.

The 24 Hours was sidelined in 1936 because of labor issues and from 1939 through 1948 due to World War II, but celebrated its centennial in 2023 with a dramatic race won by a Ferrari team of Alessandro Per Guidi, James Calado, and Antonio Giovinazzi by less than a minute and a half over Toyota's Gazoo Racing entry. Ferrari bested Gazoo again this year, although it was by a less nerve-wracking margin of just over 14 seconds. In the previous century of overnight racing at Le Mans, there have been countless heart-stopping moments. These five stand out for reasons that will become clear as you read on.