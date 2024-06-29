This Is The Most Expensive Jaguar Ever Sold At Auction

The resale market for rare and exotic sports cars and those with racing pedigrees has exploded in recent years. Nearly two dozen cars have sold for more than $18 million in the past decade, including a 1955 Mercedes 300 SLR coupe that commanded a staggering $142 million at auction in 2022. The list of cars with the highest auction prices is top-heavy with Ferraris, but a couple of prestigious British automakers share the uppermost steps on the auction block.

One of only four Aston Martin DBR1s ever built sold in 2017 for just over $22.5 million, and a couple of Jaguar models have cracked the $10 million barrier recently. A 1957 XKSS went for just over $13.2 million last year, and the most expensive Jaguar ever was a 1955 D-Type that sold for $21.78 million in 2016.

That very special Jag had a successful racing history befitting of the dramatic vertical fin that sat just behind the driver's seat. Ron Flockhart and Ninian Sanderson drove the No. 4 D-Type to victory in the 1956 24 Hours of LeMans, one year after the horrific crash that killed more than six dozen spectators and French driver Pierre Levegh.