10 Reasons A Classic Pontiac Firebird Is Still Worth Buying Today

A car can do so much more than get you from point A to point B. It can be an extension of your personality and make people whip their heads to look any time you drive down the highway. Of course, there's nothing wrong with modern sedans and minivans, but you may just find yourself with an itch to ride around in something that harkens back to the days when muscle cars ruled supreme. People these days may be concerned about things like fuel economy, but in your head, it's all about style, and few vehicles are as stylish as a classic Pontiac Firebird.

While Firebirds were produced into the 2000s, a "classic" iteration would likely be from the first or second generation — think 1960s up until about 1981. These are generally seen as the best generations of the Pontiac Firebird, and it's easy to see why. They packed a punch, with some models even being adorned with the iconic "Screaming Chicken" decal on the hood. The Firebird came to exemplify everything great about American car culture in that era.

There are numerous reasons why you may want to consider buying a classic Pontiac Firebird in this day and age. Let's walk through some of the advantages these cars still hold, just in case you need to convince a partner that it is, in fact, a good idea.