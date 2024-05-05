10 Of The Most Iconic And Classic Car Chases In Movie History

From screeching tires to high-speed smashes, car chases have been a staple of the Hollywood diet for decades. Movie chases captivate audiences so much that a poll of 2000 movie fans by Jardine Motors in the U.K. revealed that 28% of respondents feel more likely to enjoy a movie if a car is in it. More than 66% of respondents also believed cars have significantly shaped cinematic history, while 68% noted that they are central to some of their most precious movie memories.

The greatest car chases blend frantic velocity, outrageous stunts, and skilled cinematography to make something iconic. From the muscle cars that featured throughout the '60s and '70s to the CGI spectacles of the modern era, there have been some highly memorable automobile moments in Hollywood's long and storied history.

Some iconic movie cars weren't even real, but for the majority of classic chase scenes, as the late and great Burt Reynolds would say, "the cars are the star."

It's difficult to pin down an exact ranking for a list such as this — it's a pretty subjective category, after all. Therefore, we've organized this by each movie's release year. A heartfelt apology to anyone whose favorite isn't included. Here are some honorable mentions before starting: Steven Spielberg's debut movie "Duel" (1971); William Friedkin's second most-famous car chase in "To Live and Die in L.A." (1985); "Baby Driver" (2017); and countless scenes from the Fast and Furious franchise.