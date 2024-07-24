Is The Pontiac LeMans The Same Car As The GTO?

Pontiac was founded by General Motors in 1926 and lasted until 2009, when slumping sales and GM's bankruptcy restructuring led to Pontiac flopping out of the market. The brand produced nightmares like the flammable Fiero and objectively hideous (but actually ahead-of-it-time) Aztek in its later decades. Earlier in its history, Pontiac brought us beasts like the Mustang-slayer 1967 Firebird, which shared space on dealership lots with some other notable but underappreciated muscle cars.

One of Pontiac's most notorious models was the GTO, which debuted in 1964 and helped make a place for the muscle car on U.S. roadways. You might sometimes hear the GTO mentioned in the same breath as the Tempest, a compact car that was developed in the early '60s as an answer to the Chevy Corvair. The Tempest originally shared Y-platform underpinnings with the Oldsmobile Cutlass and Buick special, but would soon diverge from its GM cousins. But the GTO and Tempest are not quite the same car. Here is the difference between these two vintage Pontiacs.

[Featured image by Trekphiler via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 3.0]