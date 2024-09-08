Is The Pontiac LeMans Rare? Here's How Much One Is Worth Today

Up until the brand was discontinued in 2009, Pontiac was a major name in the world of muscle cars. Under the General Motors banner, it produced such iconic rides as the Firebird, GTO, and Grand Am, among several others. Pontiac even nearly got into the truck game before its time on the automotive scene came to a premature end. Now, Pontiac cars remain celebrated and very much sought-after by collectors, including a ride often thought of as the same car as the GTO, the LeMans, which was produced from 1962 to 1981 and returned for another run from 1987 to 1993.

Advertisement

At the time of this writing, it has been over 30 years since the final LeMans left the factory, and while these cars aren't among those that are so rare only one exists, some aren't very easy to come by. A prime example is the transitional 1974 LeMans, which marked the move from the older "A" body style to the "X" one. Despite being a major turning point for the LeMans, the 1974 edition only saw 285 units produced. The 1975 model year has become increasingly hard to come by as well, and so has the 1964.

In contrast, more than 100,000 1967 LeMans Sprints were produced, although just 1,500 of those were convertibles and around 1,100 were hardtops with automatic transmissions. If you're hoping to get a classic LeMans of your own or sell yours, what kind of prices can you expect to see on the aftermarket?

Advertisement