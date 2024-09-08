Is The Pontiac LeMans Rare? Here's How Much One Is Worth Today
Up until the brand was discontinued in 2009, Pontiac was a major name in the world of muscle cars. Under the General Motors banner, it produced such iconic rides as the Firebird, GTO, and Grand Am, among several others. Pontiac even nearly got into the truck game before its time on the automotive scene came to a premature end. Now, Pontiac cars remain celebrated and very much sought-after by collectors, including a ride often thought of as the same car as the GTO, the LeMans, which was produced from 1962 to 1981 and returned for another run from 1987 to 1993.
At the time of this writing, it has been over 30 years since the final LeMans left the factory, and while these cars aren't among those that are so rare only one exists, some aren't very easy to come by. A prime example is the transitional 1974 LeMans, which marked the move from the older "A" body style to the "X" one. Despite being a major turning point for the LeMans, the 1974 edition only saw 285 units produced. The 1975 model year has become increasingly hard to come by as well, and so has the 1964.
In contrast, more than 100,000 1967 LeMans Sprints were produced, although just 1,500 of those were convertibles and around 1,100 were hardtops with automatic transmissions. If you're hoping to get a classic LeMans of your own or sell yours, what kind of prices can you expect to see on the aftermarket?
Some LeMans models can go for a pretty penny
Factors like age, desirability, and more can influence the monetary value of these classics. At the same time, there isn't always a correlation between rarity and aftermarket value. For instance, according to Classics.com, the aforementioned 1975 model hasn't demanded a tremendously high amount in recent years. The only one sold in the past five years went for $14,500, though other LeMans models have gone for considerably more on average.
For example, in contrast to the 1975 LeMans, the 1964 has proven both rare and valuable. Classics.com lists its average sale amount over the past five years at a staggering $43,493 with 22 sold. As of publication, this is the highest average within the original LeMans lineage. Meanwhile, the 1971 edition is the runner-up, with a strong average of $37,136 among 14 sales in the past half-decade. Other models range from the low $30,000s to a mere few thousand. The lowest to date is the 1978 LeMans, with only one recently sold for a meager $3,900.
Evidently, buying and selling a Pontiac LeMans takes a lot of research if you're looking to do either on par with the market. Some are rare yet worth lower amounts than their relatively more common yet surprisingly pricey contemporaries. The best you can do is know what you have or what you want and make monetary decisions accordingly.