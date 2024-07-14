Did Pontiac Ever Make A Truck? Here's What We Know

Pontiac had a long and fruitful history under the GM umbrella from its establishment in 1926 until GM's bankruptcy reorganization in 2009 forced it to dump the Pontiac division along with Saturn, Saab, and Hummer. Pontiac's highlights include the muscle car era-defining 1964 GTO, the near-perfect 1967 Firebird, and the fun but undervalued Solstice roadster. GM's other divisions like Chevy and GMC produced a healthy supply of pickup trucks and SUVs over the years, but what about Pontiac? Did the Pontiac brand ever produce a truck model, or were its offerings limited to muscle, sports, and crossover cars like the ahead-of-its-time Pontiac Aztek?

Just before Pontiac went under, it produced one last impressive car, the G8, which in GXP trim could sprint from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds. The G8 sedan debuted for the 2008 model year, and Pontiac presented an enticing pickup truck version of the G8 at that year's New York Auto Show.