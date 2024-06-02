What Is The Pontiac Solstice Worth Today?

The graph of Pontiac's popularity as an auto brand has jumped up and down like the EKG of a patient in cardiac arrest, peaking with muscle car legends like the GTO and the sleek Firebird Trans Am, which got some stunning hood graphics during its run. Less universally lauded were the highly combustible (and aptly named) Fiero, and the Aztek, which was regarded as ugly upon its release but is looking better with the benefit of hindsight.

The Solstice had a strange story as well. A pre-release appearance on "The Apprentice" jump-started interest in the roadster, which bears more than a passing resemblance to Lightning McQueen, the four-wheeled star of Pixar's 2006 animated hit, "Cars." Prospective owners paid thousands of dollars beyond the sticker price to get on a waiting list for the Solstice, and Pontiac sold about 37,000 units combined in 2006 and 2007 — the first two full years the Solstice was on sale.

The performance didn't quite live up to the car's striking design, though, and sales sunk to below 11,000 cars in 2008 and under 6,000 the next year. As part of a bankruptcy restructuring, GM dumped Pontiac as it continued to flop in 2009, and the Solstice died along with the rest of the automaker's offerings. The Solstice started at about $20,000, and the 260-horsepower GXP variant had a base price of almost $26,000. But just what is a Solstice worth today?