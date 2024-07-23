The Rare GTO Even Hardcore Pontiac Fans Might Not Know About

If you walked into a Pontiac dealership in 1973, you likely wouldn't see a GTO. That's because it wasn't even its own model, but a trim level for the Pontiac LeMans. The GTO as a dedicated model ended in 1972. These LeMans-based GTOs are referred to as "Colonnade" style cars, as it uses the GM A-body that was prevalent among the General Motors lineups in the mid-1970s.

One look at the 1973 GTO and you can immediately tell it's from the early 1970s. Stock examples have goofy little rubber bumpers on the front sheet metal, and it has two big bug-eye headlights. Yet, despite all the regulation-induced nonsense, it's not without its charm. Under the hood was either a weak version of the Pontiac 400 V8, or a slightly more powerful (yet still comparatively weak) Pontiac 455 V8.

It is relatively rare, and only 4,806 1973 GTOs were ever bought. 50 years later, there are likely dramatically less and unmodified examples are borderline impossible to find. For example, the owner of the GTO in the lead image fitted aftermarket wheels and removed the safety bumpers. The GTO in the embedded video has aftermarket exhaust and wheels.

The 1973 Pontiac GTO isn't a bad car by any means, even if it's a little odd looking compared to the more muscular GTOs of the past. It's an odd relic of the time when American automakers had to adapt very quickly to changing tides. A stock one likely won't win you any races, but it might win you a few points at an automotive trivia night.