5 Cars GM Never Should Have Discontinued

Anytime there's a list of cars, a few deserving models get left off. On this list, for example, you won't see the recently discontinued Chevy Camaro. Its omission is partly due to the possibility it could return in some form, but mostly because it's had enough time in the limelight, for now.

Instead, we'd like to dig a little farther into the General Motors archives for our list of cars we'd like to see return to production. There are a lot of classic car models to consider among GM's expansive collection of brands. Some of GM's most popular brands are still with us, of course, like Chevrolet and Buick. However, some models from discontinued brands, such as Pontiac and Saturn, deserve another shot as they may have been ahead of their time.

We'll explore five cars GM never should have discontinued, listed in alphabetical order to avoid favoritism. These cars represent a variety of characteristics, from performance to practicality and all-around fun.