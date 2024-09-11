What Caused Pontiac Fieros To Catch Fire?

Hardcore Pontiac Fiero fans eagerly slot the little rear-wheel-drive two-seater among the most iconic sports cars Pontiac ever made. While the Fiero can't compete with other famous Pontiac muscle cars like the GTO Judge or Firebird Trans Am, its mid-engine design was inarguably forward-thinking among American automakers.

The Fiero's design was cutting-edge enough that for a time Pontiac dealerships sold versions whose third-party body kit looked like the Ferrari 308. The resemblance was close enough to prompt the Italian automaker to sue Pontiac, bringing the project to a halt. However, other aftermarket body kits remained available to transform the Fiero into Ferrari, Lamborghini, and other exotic car look-alikes.

The first Pontiac Fiero, launched in 1984, was the model with the most fire-related issues, as subsequent models largely addressed the inaugural year's shortcomings. In all, only around 300 (one in 400) 1984 Fieros actually caught fire due to its design shortcomings.

The fire issue was mostly due to limited engine-bay space. First, there was the decision to use a small 3-quart oil pan that consistently starved the engine for oil, causing it to run hot. Add in a batch of bad piston connecting rods that could knock a hole in the engine upon failure, releasing hot oil onto hot components waiting to ignite. If the Fiero's engine oil didn't catch fire there was also a chance that an electrical wiring harness could contact the exhaust manifold in the limited space and cause an electrical fire.

