3 Facts Only Hardcore Fans Probably Know About The Pontiac Fiero

With a nose like a Ferrari 308, the Fiero was Pontiac's bid to reignite waning excitement for its brand. The vice president of Pontiac, Bill Hoglund, was instrumental in making the Fiero a reality. He envisioned a two-seater, mid-engine sports coupe — America's first production car of that type. However, parent company GM wanted a commuter car with great fuel mileage that did not mess with the success of its Corvette. Fiero was allotted a small budget for development of this unicorn.

The battle between racing-inspired fun and affordable reality began. The Fiero badge of a rearing horse — albeit, with wings — conveyed track-hugging aspirations to match its Italian lookalike. In reality, GM had a budget to meet and used off-the-shelf parts and sections of vehicles that worked well in its other cars. GM decided that would borrow the front-wheel-drive, non-performance-inspired Chevy Citation's transaxle and MacPherson strut front suspension to use in the back end of the Fiero. To keep the back wheels going straight, the repurposed Citation steering tie rods had to be fixed in place on the rear-wheel drive coupe.

GM also sandwiched its all-purpose, 2.5-liter inline-four engine behind the passenger compartment to squeeze out an estimated 29-33 mpg on the hwy. Unfortunately, that sizable engine also only squeezed out 92 horsepower. The '84 Fiero was no Ferrari.

Featured image by Greg Gjerdingen via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Public domain or CC BY 2.0