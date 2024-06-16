This 1984 Pontiac Fiero Gained Popularity As An Indy 500 Pace Car: What's One Worth Today?

It's a little-known fact that, when the inaugural Indianapolis 500 was run in 1911, the pace car for that event was supplied by long defunct automaker Stoddard-Dayton. In the ensuing years, vehicles from dozens of automakers have held the honor, and on four of those occasions the pace car was supplied by U.S. manufacturer Pontiac.

The automaker's Bonneville was the first Pontiac to earn the honor, serving as pace car for the 1958 Indy 500. Meanwhile, Pontiac's beloved muscle car, the Trans-Am, did the job twice during its 1980s heyday. It was joined in 1984 by a surprising pick, with Pontiac tabbing its Fiero to lead the pack in the legendary race. Despite lagging severely behind the souped-up racers in horsepower and handling, the Fiero held its own pacing the race and even reached a top speed of 138 mph while circling the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, according to Car and Driver.

The profile-raising exposure helped put the sporty, two-seat Fiero on the radar of the general public. While the '84 Fiero initially sold well-enough, the make was plagued by problems, not the least of which was its penchant for catching fire due to the perplexing decision to outfit it with an undersized oil pan. Though Pontiac continued to manufacture the Fiero for several years, the vehicle never outran the negative publicity, with the flashy 1988 build serving as its last. These days, you can pick up a Pace Car inspired '84 Fiero at a relatively modest price.