The Best Years For Chevy Malibu (And Some To Avoid)

Roaming American streets and highways for decades, the Chevrolet Malibu is one of the most recognizable domestic cars to most Americans. The Malibu is an integral thread woven into the fabric of modern America and an indelible part of its automotive history, thanks to the 10 million cars sold over its lifetime. With so many units leaving factories around the country, there are thousands upon thousands of them still available on the used market, so it is worth having a second look.

Chevrolet made the decision to kill its last sedan in 2024, and the Malibu will cease to exist as a new car by the end of 2025. The death of the Malibu follows that of other domestic sedans as carmakers find customers shifting preferences for SUV and crossover models make the business case for a mid-size sedan less tenable than ever. Furthermore, plans shifting cars to electric platforms left no room to continue the Malibu nameplate, and a decades-old label isn't right for energizing consumers for the newer technology. Regardless, Malibus will be on the roads for many years to come, so here are the generations of Malibu to be on the lookout for and a few to avoid, starting with those.