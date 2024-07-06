4 Forgotten Pontiac Models That Deserve More Recognition

In roughly a year writing for SlashGear, I have penned more than 25,000 words worth of articles on the Pontiac brand, which was formed by General Motors in 1926 and dropped in 2010 as part of GM's bankruptcy reorganization. Most of my features have been on muscle car legends like the 1964 GTO or the equally important 1967 Firebird. Some of Pontiac's lesser-regarded models, like the much-maligned Aztek, have also been a focus of my research, giving me a solid background on the brand and its wide-ranging efforts over the years.

The memory of many Pontiac models has faded like the brand itself, overshadowed by Pontiac's other highlights like the Trans Am, Bonneville, and Grand Prix, which had its up and down years. Some of those obscure Pontiacs should be held in higher regard as standouts in terms of design, performance, or both. Let's shine our high beams on a few of those neglected classics from Pontiac's lineup.