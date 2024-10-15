Why You Shouldn't Count Out These Notoriously Ugly Trucks

The Tesla Cybertruck has brought derision since its debut. Some of those jeers came during the delayed development and rollout process, others were earned at the Cybertruck's rocky unveiling, and still more came once the truck actually hit the market. There have been issues with substandard construction, multiple recalls, and speculation that the model might be scuttled altogether.

Despite those numerous and serious hiccups, the Cybertruck has a fierce fanbase of Tesla and Elon Musk loyalists, who have singlehandedly kept the market for the silver wedge alive. The Verge reported that registrations of new Cybertrucks for July nearly matched those for every other electric truck combined, helping Tesla capture nearly half of all new EV registrations for the month. A report from Inside EVs from about a year ago estimated that there were about two million people waiting for backordered Cybertrucks, a backlog that will take years to fill. That report may not be spot-on, but there is certainly demand for the unique EV, and Tesla's strong sales of its other models ensure that it has money to continue to develop and produce the Cybertruck despite any setbacks.

If Tesla can resolve the battery supply and build quality issues and bring the Cybertruck's price down from its current level of $81,195 and up, it might repair the model's iffy reputation among Cyberskeptics. And as we get more accustomed to seeing the stainless steel polygons on city streets, they'll become less of a puzzling novelty and more acceptable to mainstream buyers.