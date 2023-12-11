One Of The Ugliest Supercars Ever Made: The Youabian Puma
Supercars, first and foremost, are supposed to make a statement. They're expected to have formidable specs, of course, but before diving into what's under the hood, they've got to look the part. The word "supercar" alone typically evokes images of sleek lines and bold yet understated colors, with a couple of unique elements that set the package apart without compromising the aesthetic (think of the Pagani Utopia, for instance).
Supercars can become off-putting in an instant if any aspect is overworked so as to be unappealing. Visually, the Youabian Puma is absolutely attention-grabbing, but perhaps not in the way typical of such high-end vehicles. If nothing else, it most certainly receives high points for creativity.
From its development to its capabilities and the reception it received, the tale of the Youabian Puma is an intriguing one. Here's everything you need to know about this out-there supercar that seems to defy classification.
When the world first beheld the Youabian Puma
Auto shows should showcase creativity in the industry, from the practical to the experimental, from the rather predictable to the particularly surprising. The 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show was a perfect example of this. The Jaguar F-Type was unveiled here, as was Nissan's GT-R NISMO, a new supercar high for Nissan (boasting 592 bhp and reportedly maxing out at almost 200mph). Of all the line-up that year, though, the Youabian Puma was perhaps the most unusual vehicle showcased.
Unlike its animal kingdom counterpart, this Puma is anything but subtle and stealthy. In fact, it's all but impossible to miss, weighing a mighty 3.5 tons. It is also more than 20 feet long (for context, the reticulated giraffe reaches about 18 feet tall at the most). Originally stationed where attendees couldn't miss it as they flocked to the show, there's no doubt that the gleaming blue vehicle turned many heads.
Apart from its sheer size, the most notable aspect of the vehicle's appearance is its wheels. Standing at 44 inches, they complete the picture of a vast, unusual vehicle creator Dr. Kambiz Youabian deemed (according to Autoweek) a "monster truck car." To an extent, it also boasted the sizable specs to match its great frame.
What the Youabian Puma can do
The production manager at the Youabian Puma's developer, Onnik Hovanesian, is quoted by the Los Angeles Times as stating that the model is Dr. Youabian's "dream design" and that it can "go places other cars can't." These places, presumably, have huge roads. Should the Puma be given the space to perform, though, it seems it was equipped to do just that. With over 500 HP and a formidable seven-liter dry-sump V 8, 637 nm torque engine, it can hit 60 mph within six seconds.
It's clear, then, that the Puma is much more than a shock-value novelty. As befits a supercar regardless of the unusual nature of its design, though, it's also quite the expensive proposition: $1.1 million was the asking price for this unique supercar.
Overall, the vehicle is a fascinating blend of brand-new, unusual, and surprisingly conventional ideas: After absorbing the appearance of its exterior, viewers found that, on the inside, the Puma sported a Volvo-like design. The history of the supercar has brought auto lovers some glorious sights to behold (and some particularly questionable ones), and the Puma is just one of the most outlandish examples.