One Of The Ugliest Supercars Ever Made: The Youabian Puma

Supercars, first and foremost, are supposed to make a statement. They're expected to have formidable specs, of course, but before diving into what's under the hood, they've got to look the part. The word "supercar" alone typically evokes images of sleek lines and bold yet understated colors, with a couple of unique elements that set the package apart without compromising the aesthetic (think of the Pagani Utopia, for instance).

Supercars can become off-putting in an instant if any aspect is overworked so as to be unappealing. Visually, the Youabian Puma is absolutely attention-grabbing, but perhaps not in the way typical of such high-end vehicles. If nothing else, it most certainly receives high points for creativity.

From its development to its capabilities and the reception it received, the tale of the Youabian Puma is an intriguing one. Here's everything you need to know about this out-there supercar that seems to defy classification.