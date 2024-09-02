10 Of The Coolest Cars We've Reviewed In 2024
Outside of technology and gadgets, the one thing that gets everyone excited at SlashGear are cars. Every year, writers for the site review brand new vehicles that have just hit the road to test them and see whether they are worth buying. These range from SUVs to sport coupes and everything in between, ensuring there's a bit of something for everyone. With so many different types of car on the road and neverending models, it can be hard to keep on top of every new release.
So far, 2024 has no different and as we reach the end of the year, we've been reflecting on the many excellent cars that have launched since January. Here we are going to round up the very best of the best of 2024 so far, looking exclusively at the cars that SlashGear has reviewed. Like with our previous coolest gadgets of the year article, we'll be including the cars that personify cool in all its forms, be it in terms of interesting features, stylish looks, or great fun performance.
Without further ado, here are the 10 cars we've reviewed this year that will almost certainly make you look twice.
Nissan Z NISMO
The Nissan Z NISMO is the latest in a long history of performance cars under the Z car branding. Although the Z car once competed in a crowded market, it now has a more limited number of challengers. In fact, perhaps only the Toyota Supra can really be classed as a true direct competitor. Still, that hasn't stopped Nissan from launching a new range of Z cars, with the NISMO variant being the most powerful with an extra 20 horsepower compared to the standard editions. Our own Alex Hevesy got the opportunity to test out the Nissan Z NISMO back in April 2024 and found plenty to like.
What really makes the Nissan Z NISMO so cool is just how great it is to drive. While it doesn't have the same kind of acceleration as some of its immediate competitors, it has the kind of setup that makes everything feel a lot faster. The car is exciting enough that once you've tried it out, you won't want to get out and drive a normal car. Then, of course, there's the looks and the Nissan Z NISMO will have anyone who sees it admiring its stylish exterior.
There are a few downsides to the Nissan Z NISMO that make it a car that won't fit in with those who want a practical vehicle to go to and from work. For a start, the car costs nearly $70,000 and doesn't come with many of the creature comforts you might expect in a car with that kind of price tag, such as heated seats or trunk space. It's also incredibly loud, although that may be a bonus for some who just want a fun car to drive around in.
Ford Bronco Heritage Edition
As you might have guessed from the name, the Ford Bronco Heritage Edition is a nod to the classic Broncos from the 1960s. Yet, it has many of the trappings of modern off-road SUVs like the Jeep Wrangler and Toyota 4Runner. First announced back in 2022, Ford provided a 2023 model of the car to SlashGear's Alex Hevesy to take for a spin earlier this year.
In his review of the Ford Bronco Heritage Edition, Hevesy explained that it simply "oozes character" and found it difficult to "not giggle with excitement every single second behind the wheel" when driving it. That's largely down to the nostalgic appearance of the car and its 2.7 liter EcoBoost V6 engine, which produces 330 horsepower. However, it also comes equipped with an array of extras, including a 12-inch touch infotainment screen and a 10-speaker audio system.
Getting your hands on one of these cars won't be easy. Not only are they incredibly expensive, with a price tag of $71,105, but they also are only being produced in very small numbers. Just 1,966 are intended to be released, making it a proper limited edition car. There's also the matter of its fuel efficiency, although anyone willing to shell out an extra $30,000 for a Ford Bronco Heritage Edition probably isn't too concerned with the amount of times they'll have to fill it up with gas.
BMW Z4 M40i
The BMW Z4 M40i is another car that SlashGear's Alex Hevesy was able to try out in 2024. The car received an Editor's Choice award along with a stellar rating of 9 out of 10, with Hevesy calling it possibly "my favorite car I've ever driven for an extended period of time." Compared to previous models, the only real difference with the 2024 variant is that it comes with the option for a six-speed manual transmission. Buyers can either choose that or the eight speed automatic, both of which allow the twin-turbo three-liter inline-six engine to generate 382 horsepower while taking the car from zero to 60 mph in under four seconds.
As you'd expect from this type of car, the BMW Z4 M40i isn't exactly practical. There's little room for any baggage and its convertible nature means it isn't well suited to areas with harsher weather. Still, that doesn't mean it can't be a useful way of getting from A to B. Three different modes are available on the car, with the Comfort Mode making for a more pleasant journey and the Sport mode transforming the car into an almost uncontrollable beast. Starting at $65,000, the price can quickly balloon from there with extras that can run to hundreds or even thousands of additional dollars — our review model was specced out to the tune of nearly $80,000.
2024 Land Rover Defender 130
The 2024 Land Rover Defender 130 is the latest in a long line of Land Rovers that have taken the idea of what an SUV is beyond the traditional off-road vehicle. Nowadays, SUVs such as Defenders and Range Rovers combine off-road ability with sleek looks and the ability to perform equally as well in urban city environments. It is also one of SlashGear's top rated cars for 2024, with our review of the Land Rover Defender 130 noting its classic design and premium features.
Some of the changes made to this latest version of the Defender 130, including the fact that it has been stretched so that it can potentially accommodate up to eight occupants in the right trim. There's also some modifications to the available engines for the car. There's the standard 3.0-liter P300 inline-six gas mild-hybrid engine that can produce 296 horsepower, an upgraded P400 variant that can hit 395 horsepower, and finally a V8 5.0-liter P500 power unit that takes the horsepower up to 493 horsepower.
The Defender 130 starts at $69,100, although you'll also have to fork out for the destination fee. The base engine can go from zero to 60 mph in 7.5 seconds, although higher trims with a more powerful engine can cut that down to under five seconds. Finally, a host of impressive features to make this model year even more luxurious than many previous Defenders.
2024 Lexus GX
The Lexus GX is an SUV that was first introduced back in 2002, adding to the company's already extensive lineup of mid and full-size SUVs. The second generation of the car launched in 2009 and many have been eagerly anticipating the third variant of the vehicle for more than a decade. Chris Davies got a chance to try out the third generation and awarded the car a rating of 9 out of 10 in his review of the 2024 Lexus GX.
While the 2024 Lexus GX has changed significantly compared to the original version, it hasn't deviated too far from what made its predecessors such classic SUVs. It features four wheel drive and a Torsen locking limited-slip differential for off-roading. Some trims can even tow up to 9,000 pounds, and every Lexus GX can pull at least 7,600 pounds. Meanwhile, a 3.4-liter twin-turbo V6 provides up to 349 horsepower, although it isn't rated highly in terms of fuel economy.
In terms of technology, the 2024 Lexus GX supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay on a large 14-inch touchscreen, comes fitted with a 21 speaker sound system, and has a 360 degree camera. Prices for the vehicle start at $64,250, although you can pay significantly more for higher trims.
2024 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit
Among the many cars that SlashGear has reviewed so far this year, the 2024 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit is one that stands out from the crowd. It even earned a perfect 10 out of 10 in Braden Carlson's review last May.
The hatchback is powered by a 1.6-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine that can generate more than 300 horsepower and up to 273 pound feet of torque. The performance of the 2024 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit has also been fine-tuned by the Toyota Gazoo Racing team, giving the car limited-slip differentials and a stiff suspension setup, which when combined with the four wheel drive system, ensures that the car is punchy and responsive. The end result is a car that is equally fun to drive on the road and the track.
Despite not being the most efficient car, it is able to get a respectable average of 28 miles per gallon. Throw in the extensive safety features of Toyota's Safety Sense 3.0 suite and commuting in the 2024 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit is seemingly a joyous experience, all for a price that starts at as little as $38,000 — although our review car was more in the ballpark of the $45,000 range.
2024 Maserati GranTurismo Trofeo
Few cars that have come out recently have looked quite as spectacular as the 2024 Maserati GranTurismo Trofeo. This is a car that is the epitome of the grand tourer, a car that excels as an all-rounder that can do a bit of everything. In his review of the 2024 Maserati GranTurismo Trofeo, Dave McQuilling explained how you "can use it as a daily driver, you can get the most out of any backroads you encounter, and you can run it hard around a track whenever the opportunity presents itself."
Equipped with a Nettuno V6 engine, the Italian grand tourer can produce 550 horsepower and get from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.3 seconds. Combined with a top speed of 199 mph, the 2024 Maserati GranTurismo Trofeo can get to wherever it needs to quickly. A loud engine adds to the feeling of power under the hood and the in-built Corsa Mode notches the excitement up a level.
As grand tourers should, the 2024 Maserati GranTurismo is comfortable to drive and won't cause any aches and pains even after several hours behind the wheel. It even has a decent-sized trunk and a responsive infotainment system, meaning it can be used for most everyday activities such as shopping without having the headache of limited space.
2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe
The 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe is a car that had a lot to live up to long before it launched. Its immediate predecessors had both been hits and the vehicle also had to excel as both a performance car and as a comfortable means of transport across the city. If our review of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe is anything to go by, then it seems to have exceeded expectations.
Our executive editor Chris Davies rated it as a 10 out of 10, praising everything from its stylish appearance to the blend of high performance and luxury comfort on offer. Available in various specs, the base model can reach 255 horsepower thanks to its 2.0 liter turbocharged hybrid engine. Meanwhile, the higher spec 2024 CLE 450 4MATIC Coupe produces 375 horsepower from a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six mild hybrid engine — enough power to propel the CLE Coupe from zero to 60 mph time in just 4.2 seconds.
The 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe also features an impressive suite of onboard technology, including an MBUX infotainment system. This supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay in addition to allowing users to set up routines that will automatically run certain features like heated seats at the click of a single button or if certain conditions are met.
2025 Genesis GV80
As noted in our review of the 2025 Genesis GV80, this model has seen some significant upgrades to try and fend off its competitors in the midsize luxury SUV market. Yet, the car largely retains its original look, the work of noted former Bentley designer Luc Donckerwolke — a good thing considering how great the previous GV80 models were in terms of their appearance.
To accompany its stylish looks, this $58,700 SUV is driven by a 2.5 liter turbocharged inline-four engine. This produces a respectable 300 horsepower and 311 lb-ft of torque, although the higher trim GV80 3.5T has a larger 3.5 liter engine that produces up to 375 horsepower and 391 lb-ft of torque. With the all-wheel drive system and multi-link suspension system, the 2025 Genesis GV80 can be switched between different modes to focus on comfort or performance.
The 2025 Genesis GV80 also has some cool tech. A front mounted camera automatically detects problems like potholes in the road surface and adjusts the suspension to keep the ride smooth. There's also a large 27-inch OLED screen that displays the instrument panel and houses all of the entertainment for the car in one sleek-looking package.
Lucid Air Sapphire
Lucid Motors might not be a name that many people are familiar with. In fact, the company has only produced one car so far — the electric Lucid Air. We had a chance to take the high performance edition, the Lucid Air Sapphire, and were highly impressed. It earned a perfect 10 out of 10 from SlashGear's Chris Davies, and it is a product that definitely deserves some of your attention. Our review found that the car is one of the best electric vehicles on the market, a technological marvel that shows what is capable with an electrically-powered vehicle.
The most impressive aspect of the Lucid Air Sapphire is its incredible performance. With a variety of driving modes, the car can range from 767 horsepower on the tamest setting all the way up to 1,234 horsepower at its peak power mode. That allows the car to get up to 60 mph in under two seconds, complete a quarter mile run in just 8.95 seconds, and reach its top speed of 204 mph in 17 seconds. It can do that and still manage to have enough energy to last for a range of over 400 miles.
At $250,000, the Lucid Air Sapphire is a car out of the price range of most people but also a futuristic look at what might be coming in the next few decades as technology continues to advance.