10 Used Cars With V6 Power You Should Be Considering

Car enthusiasts love to talk about big engines with many cylinders. V8s, V10s, V12s, the whole nine yards. We've heard the argument that there's no replacement for displacement and it's almost guaranteed that the more cylinders an engine has, the more love it'll receive. While all of that might make sense, we think it's time to start giving some love to the V6.

The first production V6 engine was put together by a small, lesser known automotive outfit in Turin, Italy named Lancia. You may have heard of it. Lancia's Aurelia would go on to become the first production car with a V6 engine in 1950, and the layout has powered everything from hardcore supercars to hardcore minivans since then. Remember, despite fewer cylinders and a smaller overall size, V6 engines can get more powerful than everyone's favorite LS V8.

Today, there are dozens of great performance cars, but also some more unassuming cars that use some brilliant V6 engines. A lot of them have become complete bargains, and they're definitely worthy of your consideration the next time you're browsing interesting used cars.

