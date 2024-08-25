How To Access iCloud From Your Android Phone

When it comes to modern day consumer technology, it can sometimes feel like you're a peasant swearing fealty to the feudal lords of big tech. In the beginning, you don't seem to think much of it, but as you slowly acquire different types of technology for the different areas of your life, the advantages (and disadvantages) of sticking to one become even more apparent. For example, some tech giants like Apple offer features like iCloud, which covers all of the devices in its ecosystem, keep us from exploring what their competitors are offering.

Advertisement

However, whether by necessity or curiosity, some people jump ship and mix and match platforms to better fulfill their needs. After all, there are plenty of things Android phones can do that iPhones can't. Because of this, it's not uncommon to have a mix of devices running on Apple's operating system alongside Android devices. Thankfully, it is possible to access some iCloud features, even without an Apple device.

These days, Apple lets people who don't even own an Apple device access to work on collaborative tools, like Pages, Numbers, Keynote, Notes, and Drive, using the web-only iCloud access. In fact, your non-Apple device using colleagues can get up to 1GB of free storage to share and edit files with. However, there are a couple of things that you should definitely consider, especially when it comes to iCloud limitations for non-Apple devices.

Advertisement