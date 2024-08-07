Sharing Your Calendars On iPhone Is Simple: Here's How

Humans have used calendars for millennia, and with good reason — they help us keep track of the important events in our lives. Not long ago, most people used paper calendars, where they wrote down the things they needed to remember. However, computers and smartphones like the plateau-defying iPhone 15 Pro have changed all of that, digitalizing calendars and turning them into irreplaceable productivity tools. Whether you're collaborating with coworkers or planning a family vacation, chances are that one of the best calendar apps for iPhone plays a big role in helping you organize your life.

Advertisement

Given the ubiquity of Apple and Google, it's not surprising that both brands have popular calendar apps with features including the ability to share them with others, use them across multiple devices, and allow others to edit them and add events. That way, whoever you're collaborating with — whether for work or social events — can keep up with what's going on and see changes made to the calendar in real time, making everyone's life easier. More good news is that Apple and Google have made it easy to share your calendars on iPhone.