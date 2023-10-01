How To Add Website Shortcuts To Your Android Phone's Home Screen

You probably have a handful of favorite websites that you visit often. Instead of manually searching for the website on Google or typing the URL into your browser's address bar, you might want to bookmark it so that it's easier to access. On the desktop, you can display the bookmark bar at the top of your browser, letting you open your most-used websites with a single click.

On an Android phone, however, most browsers don't provide the option to display the bookmark bar. This makes sense, given that your phone screen is much smaller and a bookmark bar takes up valuable space. As a result, accessing bookmarks on your phone is more tedious, involving going to your browser's menu and then tapping the bookmarks option.

Sometimes, your favorite websites might have a dedicated app, making them accessible right from your home screen. If an app isn't available, though, you have the option to add a website shortcut to your home screen.