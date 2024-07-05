10 Of The Most Captivating AWD Sport Cars Available In 2024

Audi's RS badge signifies pinnacle performance. Born from the legendary RS 2 Avant co-developed with Porsche, the lineup has had iconic models like the RS 4 Avant and the V10-powered RS 6 Sedan. While the R8 previously reigned supreme, its 2023 farewell marked Audi Sport's electric push. Today, the RS torch is carried by a range of thrilling vehicles like the RS 5 Coupe. The Audi RS 5 Coupe remains a champion for the driving enthusiast, boasting a 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V6 with 444 hp and 442 lb-ft of torque. The engine partners with an eight-speed automatic transmission, propelling the RS 5 from 0 to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds and reaching a 174-mph top speed.

Audi's legendary quattro all-wheel drive system is the cornerstone of RS performance. Honed in the fires of rally racing, the Quattro all-wheel drive system distributes torque to all four wheels based on traction/stability control, steering angle sensors, and yaw sensors. In the RS 5, it takes on a more dynamic character with the rear sport differential. An intelligent system with an overdrive ability to actively distribute power between the rear wheels, especially during aggressive cornering, for exceptional handling and driver confidence.

The result is a flat cornering star, as evidenced in our review of its four-door sibling, the RS 5 Sportback. Audi's combination of the Quattro all-wheel drive and rear differential enhances predictability and grip, allowing the RS 5's V6 power to be unleashed with confidence. This winning formula makes the RS 5 a compelling all-season sports car.