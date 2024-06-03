How Fast Is The New Porsche 911 Hybrid?

With more than 60 years of history, the Porsche 911 has stolen the hearts of car lovers for generations, gracing walls of would-be sports car owners before they're even old enough to drive. However, in 2024, Porsche has proven that it's not done with innovating its classic cars and made waves by announcing the first hybrid Porsche 911 model.

Given the trend of car manufacturers building more sustainable ways of transportation, one can argue that Porsche releasing a hybrid 911 car was always a matter of when, not if. While it has experimented with a few cosmetic changes in the past, especially with its headlights and dashboard, the Porsche has stayed largely committed to retaining its classic shape and sleek curves. It has gone through several improvements internally though, for example, the classic car shifted from air-cooled to water-cooled engines almost three decades ago.

It could be said that Porsche took its time with the development of a hybrid sports car, especially as Porsche claims its late founder invented the first functional hybrid car. As the saying goes, the early bird may get the worm, but the second mouse gets the cheese. With a starting MSRP of $120,100 for the 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera, plus taxes, titles, delivery fees, and so on, the expectations are high and many lovers of the sports car are asking one crucial question: how fast is it?