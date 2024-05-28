The Coolest Part Of The New Porsche 911 Isn't The Hybrid Drivetrain

The newest Porsche 911 has been revealed to the world in all of its hybridized glory. The 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS features a 3.6-liter flat-six paired with an electric motor integrated into Porsche's trademark PDK transmission. Total power output is 532 horsepower. A hybrid drivetrain is a big move for the 911. After all, the 911 is one of the most lauded cars ever made, and the entire series is infamous for, well, not exactly changing a lot.

A few electric motors and batteries integrated into the magic of the Porsche 911, however, isn't that surprising. Anyone who has paid attention to the automotive industry's trajectory over the past few years likely could have predicted that a hybrid 911 was coming sooner or later. It's momentous news for sure, but not completely unexpected. With all of the electrification in the new 911's drivetrain, though, one part has benefitted in a much more interesting way than the rest of the car, and that's the humble turbocharger.