How Do Electric Turbochargers Work, And Are They Better Than Traditional Turbos?

Deciding between adding a turbocharger or a supercharger to your car can be tough, depending on what kind of performance you want to get out of it. Even once you do decide (or maybe before), you'll need to check to see if your engine can even handle a turbo.

Now, on top of all that, you can also choose between a more traditional turbocharger and one that's electric. There may be scenarios where the decision is made for you, like when you buy a new car and it comes with a turbo, but having to add one after the fact is more probable. Assuming you want to go through the process in the first place, of course.

Turbochargers boast a couple of tantalizing benefits for many drivers, after all. When done right they can improve an engine's overall performance by a fairly significant amount. On top of this is the increased (minimal, but it adds up) fuel efficiency. But how much better, if at all, is an electric turbo over a more common model?