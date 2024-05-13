Porsche's 911 Hybrid Is Ready For Prime Time And The Potential Is Huge

The Porsche 911 is getting a hybrid version. Yes you heard that correctly. You'd think Porsche would have already hybridized a 911 after over 60 years of production, but it looks like the brand really wanted to get it right before the public got its hands on one.

Reportedly, it was the result of over 3.1 million (yes, million) miles of testing. As Porsche's Vice President of the 911 Model Line Frank Moser explained in a press release, "For the first time in our icon's 61-year history, we are installing a hybrid drive system in a road-going 911. This innovative performance hybrid makes the 911 even more dynamic. We left nothing to chance during development and tested the new 911 under all sorts of conditions all over the world from the freezing cold to scorching heat, as was the case during the final stages of testing in Dubai."

Another such place was the Nürburgring in Germany, where the newest member of the 911 dynasty clocked in a 7:16.934 lap time. According to Porsche, that's a full 8.7 seconds faster than the old 911. The hybrid Porsche is clearly serious and meant for the street — unlike the recent dune diving Porsche 911 Dakar.