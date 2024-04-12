The 2025 911 Porsche Is The Quietest 700 HP Car You'll Never Hear Coming
Porsche CEO Oliver Blume enthusiastically remarked, "2024 is going to be a year of product launches" for the esteemed German performance car maker. After ending the 2023 fiscal year with a 7.7% increase in sales revenue to 40.5 billion euros, Porsche will reveal four new models in 2024 to fortify its growing lineup.
Among those are the third-gen Panamera, the next-gen Taycan all-electric sports car, the all-new Macan and its battery-electric derivative, and the much-awaited and first-ever 911 hybrid supercar.
Rumors point to a 992.2 series model designation for the 2025 Porsche 911 hybrid, and it'll carry an armament of go-fast electric wizardry courtesy of Rimac, in which Porsche has a 45% minority stake. "Once again, we are deploying technology in series-production models that we have derived from the world of motorsport," added Blume, "and our customers can look forward to further technological innovations along those lines."
2025 Porsche 911 Hybrid: What to expect
The incoming Porsche 911 Hybrid will officially debut in late 2024 for the 2025 model year, just in time for the eight-gen 911's mid-cycle refresh after debuting in 2019. Car and Driver previously reported that most 911 models will feature a 48-volt electrical architecture and an integrated starter-generator with its flat-six gasoline engine.
However, there's a high-voltage 400-volt 911 hybrid in the pipelines with a front-mounted electric motor (that reportedly makes 90 horsepower) and a 2.0 kWh battery pack, accompanied by a 3.0-liter twin-turbo 395-horsepower flat six gas engine. The total system output is around 475 horsepower, but nothing's official as of press time.
The juiciest bit of news is a more potent 520-horsepower hybrid and a 700-horsepower 911 Hybrid wearing the GT2 RS badge. Other changes include a revamped interior and a few styling tweaks to update the 911's iconic shape. Porsche will most likely debut the 911 Hybrid this summer, so mark your calendar.