The 2025 911 Porsche Is The Quietest 700 HP Car You'll Never Hear Coming

Porsche CEO Oliver Blume enthusiastically remarked, "2024 is going to be a year of product launches" for the esteemed German performance car maker. After ending the 2023 fiscal year with a 7.7% increase in sales revenue to 40.5 billion euros, Porsche will reveal four new models in 2024 to fortify its growing lineup.

Among those are the third-gen Panamera, the next-gen Taycan all-electric sports car, the all-new Macan and its battery-electric derivative, and the much-awaited and first-ever 911 hybrid supercar.

Rumors point to a 992.2 series model designation for the 2025 Porsche 911 hybrid, and it'll carry an armament of go-fast electric wizardry courtesy of Rimac, in which Porsche has a 45% minority stake. "Once again, we are deploying technology in series-production models that we have derived from the world of motorsport," added Blume, "and our customers can look forward to further technological innovations along those lines."