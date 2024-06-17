Honda B-Series Vs. K-Series Engines: What's The Difference?

Honda is one of the most popular cars among tuners, especially the many generations of Honda Civics that you find in circuits and car shows. One of the reasons that the Civic (and other Honda vehicles) are in-demand as projects cars is the performance and reliability that some of its engines bring — especially, the B-Series and K-Series engines.

If you're building a Honda or Acura project car, you're probably wondering whether you should put a B-series or K-series engine in it — especially as some older Honda models can accept a newer K engine with some modification. Nevertheless, both engines are good candidates for putting in your project's engine bay. So, you might be wondering what's the difference between the two.

That why we're diving into the details of these two engines, which are also included in our list of the most reliable JDM engines ever. While we won't say which one is better for you — as there as are many other factors that you must consider besides the capabilities of the engine — you can at least get an idea of what you want with this comparison.