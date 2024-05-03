Honda B18 Vs. B20 Engines: What's The Difference?

Honda's history with engines is long and illustrious, and the company is known for making the engines for everything from lawnmowers to dirt bikes to race cars to jets. Most of Honda's powerplant panache comes from its passenger car engines. The Honda B-series in particular has attracted a lot of fame over the years, especially among the tuner crowd. As with many engine lines, the B-series has a number of varieties and displacements.

Both B18 and B20 engines are likely familiar with American Honda audiences, but it's worth explaining what sets the motors apart from each other, aside from obvious differences like displacement and overall horsepower numbers.

The first engine, the B18, and in particular the B18C5 according to CarTech, gained immortality in the engine bay of the first Type-R Honda to make its way to the States, the 1997 Acura Integra Type-R. That engine utilized Honda's VTEC setup and was able to rev to a fairly unhinged 8,400 RPM and made 195 horsepower. From a non-turbocharged 1.8-liter four-banger, that's pretty astonishing.