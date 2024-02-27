3 Acura Models That Make Great Project Cars

If you're a fan of modifying cars, you're likely going to think this choice is about as on-the-nose as it gets. That may be true, but it's for good reason. The third-gen Integra spans a vast range of model years from 1994 to 2001 and it's available in both coupe (or hatchback, depending on who you ask) and sedan form. In addition, Acura produced a wide range of variants from entry-level base models to the holy grail Type R. All of this to say, there are a lot of them out there in all sorts of conditions, allowing you to choose your destiny in how in-depth you want to go.

One of the best parts of the Integra is its shared platform with the world-renowned EG Honda Civic. So, by proxy, the third-gen Integra has a virtually unlimited supply of aftermarket suspension upgrades, power upgrades, and aesthetic modifications. In addition, the B-series engines found under the hood are well-known for their reliability and, of course, in cases of GS-R and Type R models, the legendary Honda VTEC variable valve timing system. Of course, there's no shortage of support for swapping in the legendary Honda K-series engine, either.

If you want one, you'd better get in now. Though lower-trim models are still relatively affordable, Type R and GS-R examples are getting harder and harder to find. In 2022, a new record was set as a Phoenix Yellow Integra Type R sold for $112,112 at auction.