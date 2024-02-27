3 Acura Models That Make Great Project Cars
When you're in the market for a project car, whether it's your first or your 100th, there are a lot of things to take into consideration. Is it meant to be a show car, daily driver, or race car? Do you plan on swapping the engine or are you looking to build from a dependable starting point? Many cars fall universally into all those respective hypotheticals. Among them are a handful of Acura models.
It's no secret that folks often get referred to Honda products as a starting point for learning to work on cars. By proxy, that recommendation extends to Acura, considering Acura is the luxury variant of Honda. It's easy to see why folks recommend them, too. Honda and Acura models are famously easy to work on and sport a virtually endless supply of aftermarket support for performance upgrades, restorations, engine swaps, and more. All that said, here are three fantastic options for a project car that falls under the Acura marque.
Third Generation Acura Integra
If you're a fan of modifying cars, you're likely going to think this choice is about as on-the-nose as it gets. That may be true, but it's for good reason. The third-gen Integra spans a vast range of model years from 1994 to 2001 and it's available in both coupe (or hatchback, depending on who you ask) and sedan form. In addition, Acura produced a wide range of variants from entry-level base models to the holy grail Type R. All of this to say, there are a lot of them out there in all sorts of conditions, allowing you to choose your destiny in how in-depth you want to go.
One of the best parts of the Integra is its shared platform with the world-renowned EG Honda Civic. So, by proxy, the third-gen Integra has a virtually unlimited supply of aftermarket suspension upgrades, power upgrades, and aesthetic modifications. In addition, the B-series engines found under the hood are well-known for their reliability and, of course, in cases of GS-R and Type R models, the legendary Honda VTEC variable valve timing system. Of course, there's no shortage of support for swapping in the legendary Honda K-series engine, either.
If you want one, you'd better get in now. Though lower-trim models are still relatively affordable, Type R and GS-R examples are getting harder and harder to find. In 2022, a new record was set as a Phoenix Yellow Integra Type R sold for $112,112 at auction.
Acura RSX
Here's another tip of the hat for in-the-know Honda fans, who will immediately recognize that the RSX is another Integra. It's true! Though it was sold in the U.S. as the Acura RSX, this same model was sold elsewhere as the fourth-generation Honda Integra.
Just like the last Integra, the RSX shares many compatible parts with Honda Civic models, meaning it's got a world of aftermarket support on its side. Coilovers, chassis bracing, and more line the bolt-on upgrades for the RSX. The biggest advantage, though, is what's under the hood. It comes from the factory with the legendary Honda K20 under the hood. The K-series family is well-known for its robust build quality that is happy to take added power with ease.
The pinnacle of the RSX lineup is the Type S model, which came with either 200 or 210 horsepower depending on the model year. Mated to a six-speed manual transmission, the RSX Type S is a blast to drive. On the lower end of the spectrum, the less-performance-oriented models still come with a K20 and are available with a manual transmission.
First-Generation Acura NSX
For those shopping with a hefty budget, the NSX is a clear choice. The NSX was Honda's departure from the norm in that the company took aim at the likes of Ferrari and developed a bonafide mid-engine supercar. It was revolutionary at the time of its release. The original NSX featured the world's first aluminum monocoque construction and even enrolled F1 legend Ayrton Senna to perfect its handling characteristics. As a result, the NSX put track times down that rivaled equivalent year Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Porsche models, according to Fastestlaps.
From 1991 to 2005, the NSX stood out as the most expensive and high-performance model throughout the entirety of the Honda parent company lineup. Its power output of 270 to 290 horsepower depending on model year isn't outstanding by today's standards. However, like many Honda performance models, the NSX is meant to dominate tracks with corners, not straight lines.
In the aftermarket world, there are a handful of supercharger and turbocharger offerings as well as a host of suspension and chassis upgrades. Additionally, there are components out there to swap the NSX to a K-series and bring its power output into the modern era. It may not be an affordable platform for a project car, but it is an awesome option if you've got the budget. Moreover, there are plenty of high-mileage examples that could use some TLC. So, whether performance upgrades or an OEM-style restoration is your thing, the NSX makes an awesome project.