The JMGO PicoPlay Is A School Supply You Don't Want To Forget — Especially With This Unbeatable Sale

The PicoPlay and advanced PicoPlay+ combine all the best features you can expect from a projector, making them ideal for both study and party time. Roughly the size of a coffee cup with the weight of an iPad Pro, the PicoPlay can be taken anywhere, whether it's a friend's dorm room across the hall or the top of a mountain. The projector measures just 85 millimeters in diameter and weighs only 1.7 pounds.

The compact size and superior portability of the PicoPlay doesn't come at the expense of powerful specs, though. The device's cinema-grade color is projected in full 1080p high-definition and 400 lumens (450 lumens with the PicoPlay+), allowing bright, vivid images to be projected from floor to ceiling — across a display up to 200 inches. Its Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities, as well as over 800 live channels, 10,000 apps, and 700,000 titles from Google TV, allow streaming of all kinds of content to fit the vibe. JMGO has also built an innovative Vertical Play feature into the projector that is ideal for displaying TikToks, YouTube Shorts, Instagram Reels, and other vertical content.

On top of projecting video, the PicoPlay's Bluetooth 8W Dolby Audio speakers can blast music and have 360-degree playback for truly immersive sound. Combine this powerful audio with PicoPlay's specialized mood lighting and create the perfect atmosphere, whether it's chill and laid back or the rager of all ragers. Its ambient lights and soft shadow filters are dynamic and can even sync with music. The PicoPlay will do more than just match the vibe — it'll create one all on its own.

Another thing that makes the PicoPlay perfect for all situations is how easy it is to use. The last thing you want to do when hanging out or preparing for a presentation is troubleshoot some overly-complicated tech problem. The simplified control interface of the PicoPlay eliminates those issues, featuring a one-touch action button and app shortcuts that allow easy navigation of menus and settings, even if the remote is buried under a pile of laundry. If it's moved, the PicoPlay's auto-keystone adjustment will focus and align the image with hands-free calibration to preserve whatever's being projected. Just point the PicoPlay in the right direction and it'll do the rest — no setup needed. Switching between movie, music, and ambient light modes is as easy as a push of a button — literally.