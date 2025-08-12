The JMGO PicoPlay Is A School Supply You Don't Want To Forget — Especially With This Unbeatable Sale
Sponsored Content. We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Students often associate the back-to-school season with restocking supplies of pens and notebooks and maybe updating laptops before the first day of classes. But there are other parts of school life that shouldn't be ignored, like the downtime between morning lectures and evening study sessions. Recreational activities need to also be considered when back-to-school shopping.
With this in mind, the PicoPlay by JMGO is the perfect companion for college students and their social lives. It's a portable projector that can display high-definition content in dorm rooms, at outdoor bonfires, or in hostels while backpacking. Even better, the PicoPlay can also be used for study just as much as it can for movie nights and relaxing hangouts. For instance, TikTok tutorials, informative travel vlogs, and class slides can all be projected on the PicoPlay. Whether studying for an exam or practicing a group project presentation, the PicoPlay is an invaluable tool for the busy student.
JMGO is a cutting-edge projector brand that has refined immersive entertainment, combining cinema-quality visuals with sleek design, powerful performance, and easy-to-use controls. With JMGO's huge back-to-school sale, you can grab the PicoPlay for 33% off AND get an included free screen, worth $129. Don't forget to use discount code PICOPLAYBTS. Since it's a back-to-school sale, this limited-time offer ends just as classes begin, so students and parents should pick up a PicoPlay before this unbeatable value fades away with the rest of summer.
The 3-in-1 PicoPlay is more than just a projector — it's a vibe
The PicoPlay and advanced PicoPlay+ combine all the best features you can expect from a projector, making them ideal for both study and party time. Roughly the size of a coffee cup with the weight of an iPad Pro, the PicoPlay can be taken anywhere, whether it's a friend's dorm room across the hall or the top of a mountain. The projector measures just 85 millimeters in diameter and weighs only 1.7 pounds.
The compact size and superior portability of the PicoPlay doesn't come at the expense of powerful specs, though. The device's cinema-grade color is projected in full 1080p high-definition and 400 lumens (450 lumens with the PicoPlay+), allowing bright, vivid images to be projected from floor to ceiling — across a display up to 200 inches. Its Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities, as well as over 800 live channels, 10,000 apps, and 700,000 titles from Google TV, allow streaming of all kinds of content to fit the vibe. JMGO has also built an innovative Vertical Play feature into the projector that is ideal for displaying TikToks, YouTube Shorts, Instagram Reels, and other vertical content.
On top of projecting video, the PicoPlay's Bluetooth 8W Dolby Audio speakers can blast music and have 360-degree playback for truly immersive sound. Combine this powerful audio with PicoPlay's specialized mood lighting and create the perfect atmosphere, whether it's chill and laid back or the rager of all ragers. Its ambient lights and soft shadow filters are dynamic and can even sync with music. The PicoPlay will do more than just match the vibe — it'll create one all on its own.
Another thing that makes the PicoPlay perfect for all situations is how easy it is to use. The last thing you want to do when hanging out or preparing for a presentation is troubleshoot some overly-complicated tech problem. The simplified control interface of the PicoPlay eliminates those issues, featuring a one-touch action button and app shortcuts that allow easy navigation of menus and settings, even if the remote is buried under a pile of laundry. If it's moved, the PicoPlay's auto-keystone adjustment will focus and align the image with hands-free calibration to preserve whatever's being projected. Just point the PicoPlay in the right direction and it'll do the rest — no setup needed. Switching between movie, music, and ambient light modes is as easy as a push of a button — literally.
Keep your back-to-school spending low with JMGO's incredible discount and bonus gift deal
When stacking up the PicoPlay and brighter PicoPlay+ with other bulkier and cumbersome projectors, it's easy to see why JMGO has become a leading brand in the industry. Between its incredible portability, instant setup, simple controls, crisp and immersive HD visuals, Dolby Digital sound, and all the possibilities that come with a 3-in-1 entertainment hub, the PicoPlay refines what a projector can do — especially for students juggling schoolwork with social events and hangouts.
Whether you're a parent looking for a thoughtful back-to-school gift or a student who prefers to do their own shopping, you'll want to act fast and take advantage of JMGO's significant discount before it's too late. Like most back-to-school deals, this limited-time offer will end just as classes begin. At 33% off its usual price — with a free screen worth $129 included as a bonus — buying a JMGO PicoPlay is a no-brainer for anyone looking to upgrade their studies and social life this semester.
The JMGO PicoPlay is available on Amazon for just $229 (free gift included) with discount code PICOPLAYBTS. This limited-time offer ends August 25, 2025.