Yaber T2 Plus Projector Review: Cut The Cord For Smart Outdoor Movies

Watching your favorite movies on a projector creates an extra layer of cinematic immersion that televisions just can't replicate. Anyone who has done their research knows that there are a lot of factors one can consider when buying a projector. The Yaber T2 Plus, or Yaber T2 if you forgo the dongle, is the company's latest projector, and it offers some unique benefits that some people will love.

At $329 for the T2 Plus (AKA the Yaber T2 bundled with its Google TV dongle on Amazon), or approximately $300 without the dongle as listed on the Yaber store, this portable unit isn't trying to replace your more traditional projectors like the much more expensive Formovie 4K Projector or even something like the Dangbei Atom. Instead, Yaber has designed the T2 Plus to go wherever you go, even if you aren't near an outlet, and give you an enjoyable experience while doing it.

Yaber was founded in 2018 and is a company you have likely heard of if you've followed the projector space for some time. The T2 Plus projector is a step up for the company, but does it do enough to earn a spot in your movie-watching arsenal? Yaber provided the T2 Plus for this review.

