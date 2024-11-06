Formovie Theater Premium Review: A 4K Projector Promising A Cinematic Experience At Home

The TV space is currently owned by OLED and QLED TVs. And while these are great displays in their own right, they're often limited by the size of their screens. So, if you want to get the expansive cinema experience, your best option is to pick a projector. However, you wouldn't want to just get any projector, especially if you have limited space. Instead, you'd want a short throw projector that will give you the largest possible viewing area without needing a lot of room.

One such brand that offers high-quality luxury short throw projectors is Formovie, and its line of premium ultra short-throw projectors have always delivered the best in entertainment. Still, the company finds room for improvement; that's why it just launched the Formovie Theater Premium. This ultra short throw projector retains all the best features of the previous models, while adding necessary upgrades like a brighter output and Google TV, meaning you no longer need a Google TV Streamer or Chromecast.

Formovie provided the Formovie Theater Premium for this review, and we spent a few weeks using this laser projector to get the most out of it. So, let's check out this laser projector and see if it outperforms its predecessor.

