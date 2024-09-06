Xgimi Mogo 3 Pro Review: A Terrific Portable Projector With A Few Hidden Tricks

Xgimi is quickly becoming a popular name in the projector space — even if it is not straightforward on how to pronounce it. For the record, it's "Ex-Jimmy" which actually makes a lot of sense. Xgimi has been making projectors for quite some time now, and it has some really cool software enhancements on top of Google TV that make it an easy favorite. Now it's launching a series of projectors that cover a wide variety of budgets, including the subject of our review today — the Xgimi Mogo 3 Pro.

Living up to the "go" in its name, the Mogo 3 Pro projector is a small, portable projector that packs in a few additional neat features. It's roughly the size of a 40oz jar of peanut butter and comes with a built-in tether — specifically engineered to be portable.

It also comes at an attractive price point, all of which add up to a nice addition to your living room, media room, or even outdoor space. I've been using a Mogo 3 Pro projector review sample provided by Xgimi for just over a week, and this is my full review.