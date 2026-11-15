13 USB-C Stocking Stuffers That Any Tech Lover Will Appreciate

We'll never forgive Apple for killing the headphone jack (among other things) and giving the rest of the industry the green light to do the same. But there's no reason to trash those perfectly good, perfectly capable wired earbuds. Let your geek fight back (they will probably have strong opinions about this) with a USB-C to 3.5-millimeter audio adapter. There are quite a few good options to choose from.

The best all-rounder is this USB-C to audio jack adapter that includes a DAC, a little chip that may improve audio quality. UGREEN makes a right-angle adapter that may be preferable over a dongle. They both support 24-bit/96 kHz audio, or in English, some of the highest quality audio available. If your geek is an Apple user, then they can't go wrong with the Apple USB-C to 3.5mm jack adapter — Apple's tacit admission that people still like and want to use wired headphones.

The most annoying part of using one of these adapters (aside from the burning rage at having your headphone jack stolen) is that you can't charge your phone at the same time. In that case, consider this USB-C to 3.5-millimeter headphone and charger adapter. The extra USB-C dongle supports PD 3.0 and up to 60-watt fast charging. It also supports hi-fi 24 bits/96 kHz audio. All of these adapters cost $20 or less.