Anker's New Smart Charger Includes A Display & Won't Break The Bank

Anker has been making charging gear for a while now, but in the past few years, the brand has truly leveled up its game with next-gen tech and plenty of form factors to pick from. Its latest is a tiny charger that packs plenty of power, throws a screen into the mix, and is affordable. Anker revealed the Anker Nano (45W) brick at CES 2026, claim it to be the world's first smart display charger for iPhones. Priced at $39.99, it will be available from Anker's online storefront later this month. For comparison, Apple charges the same amount for its 40W brick, which has a larger footprint and lacks a display.

Anker says the built-in color display is configured with over 20 interfaces that can offer crucial information about the top-up process. You can see the charging mode, power delivery, and temperature levels. Of course, there's a persistent scale that shows the charging progress, as well. The USB-C port is positioned on the side, which means you'll always have a direct view of the display, irrespective of whether the brick is plugged into a wall socket or a horizontally inclined board.

You'll also be able to check whether the power delivery is happening in the vanilla auto mode or the special care mode. The latter is actually a TÜV‑Certified Care Mode that is claimed to reduce the battery temperature levels by around nine degrees Fahrenheit compared to other 45W chargers. Higher temperatures are bad news for battery health, and it's pretty thoughtful of Anker to offer a feature that lets users enjoy worry-free fast charging without the concerns of heat build-up.