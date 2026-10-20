5 Downsides Of Buying A PS5 In 2026

Choosing which new game console to buy — or whether to buy one at all — isn't a small decision. They aren't cheap even if you manage to bag a good deal, so you don't want to make the wrong choice. Something that makes it even more difficult is that each console on the market also comes with its own downsides, whether that's the Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch 2, or the PlayStation 5.

There are all kinds of reasons why you would want to buy a PlayStation 5: it still generally performs well, you can play a wide variety of games on it, and it can easily pull double duty as a media player or streaming device. But despite that, there are still several reasons why you might want to consider going for a different console, upgrading to a PlayStation 5 Pro, or even building a gaming PC instead.

To find out exactly which console you should go for, and which model works best for you, you need to know both their merits and limitations. That way, you can make an informed decision based on your personal preference, budget, and where you're willing to compromise. Like any other console, the PlayStation 5 definitely has some limitations, like its limited options for backwards compatibility and first-party issues with PS Plus, but the issues become even more apparent if you're shopping for one in 2026. For example, the console is much more expensive than it used to be, and you can easily access more and better features by upgrading to a PlayStation 5 Pro instead.