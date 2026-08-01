On July 1, 2026, Sony announced that physical disc production would end in January 2028, closing a chapter in the company's long-running video game division. Since the first PlayStation hit store shelves in 1994, games have come on discs, but that has slowly changed over the past two decades. As digital storage has become less expensive, more games are released digitally, allowing players to simply download whatever they like and play it on their consoles.

Sony's announcement caused instant backlash from the gaming community, which balked at the prospect of physical game media becoming a thing of the past. This is due to several factors, the least of which being collectability. The real concern stems from ownership, as "buying" a digital game doesn't actually transfer ownership to the person who purchases it but instead provides a license for its use, leaving it in the company's hands should rights change and those downloads need to be revoked. That has happened over the years with movies and games, so many gamers are worried.

Still, when digital media is as commonplace as it is in 2026 when Sony made its announcement, that begs the question, "How many people actually buy physical game discs these days?" It's a fair one; most games that come on discs can be just as easily purchased digitally, leaving it up to the consumer to make that decision. A YouGov survey in June 2026 found that a larger portion of gamers, around 51%, prefer physical discs, but sales data doesn't reflect that. It turns out that the percentage of gamers who buy physical discs is shrinking year after year, so Sony's decision wasn't made in a vacuum, as it reflects consumer spending.