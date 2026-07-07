The Next Xbox Could Also Ditch Disks Like PlayStation – But Microsoft Has A Workaround

The leaked Project Positron has not been confirmed by Microsoft, though the company has revealed some concrete hardware details about the Xbox Helix itself. Vice President of Next Generation Jason Ronald stated that it will be able to play Xbox and PC games thanks to improved performance from its custom AMD SoC, enabling more advanced and immersive visuals.

Another big component of the Xbox Helix that Ronald has discussed is the ability to play "four generations of Xbox" games. "We'll be rolling out new ways to play some of the most iconic games from our past," he said back in March 2026. Could this be a hint at Project Positron? This will take more announcements to know for certain.

Microsoft has officially confirmed that an alpha developer kit with the hardware is being shipped to studios at the start of 2027, but the launch date for the Xbox Helix is not yet announced — and may even be delayed. Xbox CEO Asha Sharma previously confirmed that memory chip shortages will impact the availability of the new console and will increase its price. The current Xbox Series X has seen multiple price hikes for the same reason, leading to a decline in sales and thousands of layoffs.