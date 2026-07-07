The Next Xbox Could Also Ditch Disks Like PlayStation – But Microsoft Has A Workaround
The future of console gaming is digital, but each next-generation console will likely handle the transition differently. The Nintendo Switch 2 has been offering a game-key card for some recent games, which provides a physical card that allows players to download a digital copy. Sony recently announced that PlayStation consoles would turn fully digital by 2028. Meanwhile, a disc-to-digital program for Microsoft's Xbox Helix, code name "Positron," has been leaked.
The move to digital has not been a popular one with gamers, with the most common complaints being a sadness over no longer being able to collect and display physical copies and the controversy over not truly "owning" digital media. But the Xbox Helix's possible Positron disc-to-digital program does come with some benefits. The Helix will likely not have a disc drive, but those with physical copies can still play their games on the new console by digitizing their collection. This would mean the Helix would still be backward-compatible and previous purchases wouldn't be for naught.
What we know about the Xbox Helix
The leaked Project Positron has not been confirmed by Microsoft, though the company has revealed some concrete hardware details about the Xbox Helix itself. Vice President of Next Generation Jason Ronald stated that it will be able to play Xbox and PC games thanks to improved performance from its custom AMD SoC, enabling more advanced and immersive visuals.
Another big component of the Xbox Helix that Ronald has discussed is the ability to play "four generations of Xbox" games. "We'll be rolling out new ways to play some of the most iconic games from our past," he said back in March 2026. Could this be a hint at Project Positron? This will take more announcements to know for certain.
Microsoft has officially confirmed that an alpha developer kit with the hardware is being shipped to studios at the start of 2027, but the launch date for the Xbox Helix is not yet announced — and may even be delayed. Xbox CEO Asha Sharma previously confirmed that memory chip shortages will impact the availability of the new console and will increase its price. The current Xbox Series X has seen multiple price hikes for the same reason, leading to a decline in sales and thousands of layoffs.