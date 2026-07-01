Sony Continues To Upset Users: Playstation To Stop Producing Physical Discs In 2028

In a move that's sure to not win any fans, Sony announced today that it will stop making physical discs for new Playstation titles starting in 2028. A press release on Sony's Playstation blog states: "In response to shifting trends in consumer preference, new games will be released on PlayStation Store and at retailers in digital formats only."

This news comes after it was discovered that Sony would remove over 500 purchased titles from Playstation users in the UK due to the expiration of licensing agreements. To make matters worse, the Playstation Blog also announced that the PS3 and PS Vita online stores will be shutting down over the course of this and next year.

Sony's announcement wasn't entirely unforeseen, of course. Grand Theft Auto VI, maybe the most anticipated game of the decade, won't be launched on a physical disc. Additionally, both the Playstation 5 and Xbox are available without a disc drive entirely.