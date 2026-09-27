5 Of The Slimmest USB Flash Drives You Can Buy

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Despite seeming like a relic of the past, USB drives are still relevant in 2026, and that may not change anytime soon, as thumb drives are useful in different ways. USB drives are small and compact by nature, making them easy to carry around. However, while thumb drives are generally compact, not every model comes in the same package size. Some USB drives are large, while others are very slim and light, perfect for those who want models that can stay connected without getting in the way or can be carried discreetly on a keychain.

Slim USB drives are the best alternative for people who want a more compact option than larger, traditional thumb drives. If you're tired of traditional-sized thumb drives and want slimmer options, you're not out of luck. We've done extensive research to find some of the slimmest USB flash drives currently available on the market, and you can order them today.

Regardless of the purpose you have in mind for a USB drive, whether it's for moving your documents, storing personal media files, creating a portable backup, or simply expanding your available storage, these five options show how small a USB drive can get while still maintaining its usual usefulness.