5 Of The Slimmest USB Flash Drives You Can Buy
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Despite seeming like a relic of the past, USB drives are still relevant in 2026, and that may not change anytime soon, as thumb drives are useful in different ways. USB drives are small and compact by nature, making them easy to carry around. However, while thumb drives are generally compact, not every model comes in the same package size. Some USB drives are large, while others are very slim and light, perfect for those who want models that can stay connected without getting in the way or can be carried discreetly on a keychain.
Slim USB drives are the best alternative for people who want a more compact option than larger, traditional thumb drives. If you're tired of traditional-sized thumb drives and want slimmer options, you're not out of luck. We've done extensive research to find some of the slimmest USB flash drives currently available on the market, and you can order them today.
Regardless of the purpose you have in mind for a USB drive, whether it's for moving your documents, storing personal media files, creating a portable backup, or simply expanding your available storage, these five options show how small a USB drive can get while still maintaining its usual usefulness.
SanDisk Ultra Fit
The SanDisk Ultra Fit drive is one of the slimmest models on the market. At just 1.17 inches long, 0.56 inches wide, and 0.2 inches thick, this drive has a low profile, which earns it a spot on this list. What makes this drive small is its compact body, which feels like taking a regular thumb drive and cutting away most of its body, leaving a low-profile shell around the connector. The result is a much more compact thumb drive that doesn't stick out when plugged into a laptop or desktop computer.
This USB drive terminates with a USB-A port, so it may not suit every person, least of all those with USB-C-only devices — unless you have a USB hub or dock. It uses a USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface, making it relatively fast, with SanDisk claiming it offers transfer speeds of up to 400 MB/s if hooked up to a USB 3.0 port. The SanDisk Ultra Fit comes in five storage configurations, including 64 GB, 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB.
As of this writing, SanDisk is only selling the 64 GB model in a pack of five for $145.95, but you can buy the 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB variants individually on Amazon for $27.99, $42.99, $111.86, and $169.99, respectively.
UnionSine FD450 Flash Drive
The second slim drive available on the market is the UnionSine FD450 Flash Drive. This drive is small and compact, as it only measures 0.86 inches wide and 0.67 inches long. That makes it easy to plug into your phone or laptop for extended periods while reducing the chance of accidental bumps or damage. Speaking of connecting to devices, this drive terminates with a USB-C port.
Considering lots of devices have switched to USB-C ports, that makes it possible to connect the UnionSine FD450 Flash Drive to way more devices directly — you don't need a USB-C hub or dock. You can even connect it to your iOS or Android device for extra storage space, as long as the device in question supports USB On-The-Go (OTG) functionality.
Performance-wise, the FD450 isn't a laggard, as it uses a USB 3.2 interface and offers read and write speeds of up to 450 MB/s and 400 MB/s, respectively. The UnionSine FD450 drive comes with 128 GB of storage and costs $42.99 on Amazon.
Verbatim Dual USB Drive
Despite its dual-port design, this flash drive from Verbatim has a slim profile. It measures 1.34 inches long, 0.71 inches wide, and 0.32 inches thick. With a USB-A port on one end and a USB-C port on the other. That makes it versatile, allowing you to plug into newer USB-C devices as well as those that still offer USB-A ports, like desktop computers.
In addition to offering two USB ports, this drive has a protective cap for covering the port that's not in use. Verbatim also went the extra mile by including a lanyard, so you can attach the drive to your keychain. That lanyard also keeps the protective cap intact, preventing it from being lost easily.
This drive uses a USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface with maximum advertised read speeds of 100 MB/s. The Verbatim Dual USB Drive offers four storage variants: 16 GB, 32 GB, 64 GB, and 128 GB. The 128 GB variant is currently listed for $32.99, while the 64 GB and 32 GB variants are selling for $21.99 and $33.32, respectively, as of this writing. The 16 GB variant is currently unavailable.
K&ZZ Ultra Fit USB Flash Drive
As its name suggests, the K&ZZ Ultra Fit USB Flash Drive is another model that features a slim profile. The longest side measures 0.79 inches, while the shortest one measures 0.29 inches, making for an exceptionally compact drive. Similar to the SanDisk Ultra Fit, the K&ZZ Ultra Fit also has a USB-A connector. The biggest chunk of this drive's body is the USB-A connector, which takes up about two-thirds of the device.
When plugged in, only a small piece of the drive sticks out. Out of the box, the company includes a lanyard, which makes it easy to attach to your keychain. It uses a USB 3.0 interface with minimum advertised read speeds of 70 MB/s and write speeds of at least 25 MB/s. K&ZZ says the drive is built to withstand some weather elements, such as high temperatures.
On Amazon, the K&ZZ flash drive ships with either 32 GB, 64 GB, or 128 GB of storage. The 32 GB USB 3.0 drive costs $23.99 for two, while the 64 GB model costs $25.99 for two drives. The 128 GB variant costs $25.99 for a single drive. When shopping for this drive, avoid storage variants with USB 2.0 interfaces if you need faster transfer speeds.
Gigastone Nano USB 3.2 Flash Drive
Rounding out our top five list of the slimmest USB drives is the Gigastone Nano USB Flash Drive. It's barely an inch long, measuring 0.94 inches in length, 0.59 inches wide, and 0.28 inches thick. With a USB-A interface, it might not plug directly into your phone or even your laptop, but it's a solid pick if you want a slim-profile drive above all else.
Just by looking at the drive's picture, you can see that most of its body is the USB-A plug, with only a tiny fraction dedicated to the rest of the drive. It uses a USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface and offers read speeds of up to 120 MB/s and write speeds of up to 50 MB/s. While it doesn't include a lanyard out of the box, it has a hole you can use to attach the drive to your keychain.
This drive features a metal casing, and the company says it is built to be magnetic-proof and water-resistant. The Gigastone Nano USB 3.2 Flash Drive comes with 64 GB of storage and costs $59.99 for a pack of two.