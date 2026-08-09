Are USB Flash Drives Still Worth Using In 2026?

The humble flash drive has come a long way over the years, yet there's no shortage of internet experts telling you to stop using them, or that there's no need for them anymore. You've been told to throw them out and stop buying them; you've been told they're obsolete, or have gone extinct. If that old story sounds familiar, it's because it is — the same things were said about CDs and vinyl records. Neither of those formats ever died. Vinyl has been enjoying increased sales since 2008 and hit $1 billion in sales for the first time in history in 2025. CDs and other physical formats, despite never leaving, are also part of a bigger shift back towards physical media. There are still a surprising number of new cars that offer CD players.

I bring this up because it's a recognizable pattern in technology — a new format will supersede and displace the last. CDs displaced vinyl, MP3s took over after CDs, and streaming now dominates everything. You can trace the same pattern throughout the history of computer storage, from magnetic tape all the way to cloud storage. While older USB flash drives have declined in use in favor of portable SSDs or cloud storage, flash-based storage has not disappeared. And just because you have some older flash drives lying around, that doesn't mean they're not worth using — unless they're very old, to the tune of USB 1.x or USB 2.0, in which case you should probably opt for newer ones.

Despite being overshadowed by the cloud, Wi-Fi 6E/7, and wireless file sharing like AirDrop or Quick Share, flash drives refuse to die. That's because certain use cases still make them worth using in 2026, and they still tend to be more portable than external SSDs.