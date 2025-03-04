5 USB-C Flash Drives That Are Fast, Reliable, And Worth The Price

One technology that's had a significant impact on our computing lives over the past 20 years has been the rise of solid-state flash storage, to the point that it's pushed mechanical hard drives to the fringes of the most data-hungry environments. With no moving parts plus data transfer speeds blowing away the peak performance of mechanical hard drives, inexpensive solid-state storage played a role in the rise of the smartphone, notebooks moving towards much more efficient CPUs while the SSD greatly increases the perceived speed, and extreme data portability via SD cards and thumb drives.

An SSD's performance is limited by its interface, though, which is why PCI Express connections for SSDs have supplanted SATA in many cases. The most popular external I/O connection, USB, has its own limitations, so when buying a USB flash drive, you want one that makes the most of the higher speeds offered by the latest USB revisions, many of which leverage the newer USB Type-C connector that's now universal on smartphones and increasingly common on desktop and notebook computers. Fewer thumb drives have USB-C than you'd expect, though, so as a decades-long thumb drive user, let's examine five of the best-reviewed USB-C iterations.

For the purposes of this list, we're only including thumb drives and only those that have a built-in USB Type-C connector — either singular or multi-plug — as opposed to those requiring a Type-A to Type-C adapter. Drives classified more so as "portable SSDs" requiring a USB Type-C cable were not considered.

