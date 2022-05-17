OWC Envoy Pro Mini Is A Pocket-Sized SSD That Can Connect To Any Device

Many people today rely on data stored in files, from work files to the personal photos and documents we wish we could carry with us all the time. Of course, cloud storage exists for that reason, but it isn't always an advisable or suitable solution for all use cases. Sometimes you need data storage that isn't just portable but also super-fast and reliable. Solid-state drives (SSDs) are often the preferred technology for high-speed data storage, but even the smallest portable SSD is a little thicker than your wallet and comes with a pesky cable that always gets in the way. Other World Computing, better known by its OWC nickname, is stepping up to provide an all-in-one solution to this problem in the form of an SSD that is only slightly larger than a USB thumb drive.

There is no shortage of portable data storage solutions, each with its own sets of pros and cons. Portable hard drives are cheap and ubiquitous, but they aren't exactly fit for travel because of their moving parts. They also tend to be a bit on the slow side, though they make up for that with their often higher capacities. Flash storage is catching up, though, with some even matching the conventional 2TB cap, but things aren't perfect on that side either. It's hard to find a USB thumb drive with high capacities, and they are only marginally faster than HDDs anyway. Solid-state drives are touted as the kings of data transfers but are expensive and bulky even in their portable forms. There are tiny portable SSDs, but they miss out on the flexibility and compactness of thumb drives because they almost always come with a USB-C cable that's required to connect the drive to a computer.