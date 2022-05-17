OWC Envoy Pro Mini Is A Pocket-Sized SSD That Can Connect To Any Device
Many people today rely on data stored in files, from work files to the personal photos and documents we wish we could carry with us all the time. Of course, cloud storage exists for that reason, but it isn't always an advisable or suitable solution for all use cases. Sometimes you need data storage that isn't just portable but also super-fast and reliable. Solid-state drives (SSDs) are often the preferred technology for high-speed data storage, but even the smallest portable SSD is a little thicker than your wallet and comes with a pesky cable that always gets in the way. Other World Computing, better known by its OWC nickname, is stepping up to provide an all-in-one solution to this problem in the form of an SSD that is only slightly larger than a USB thumb drive.
There is no shortage of portable data storage solutions, each with its own sets of pros and cons. Portable hard drives are cheap and ubiquitous, but they aren't exactly fit for travel because of their moving parts. They also tend to be a bit on the slow side, though they make up for that with their often higher capacities. Flash storage is catching up, though, with some even matching the conventional 2TB cap, but things aren't perfect on that side either. It's hard to find a USB thumb drive with high capacities, and they are only marginally faster than HDDs anyway. Solid-state drives are touted as the kings of data transfers but are expensive and bulky even in their portable forms. There are tiny portable SSDs, but they miss out on the flexibility and compactness of thumb drives because they almost always come with a USB-C cable that's required to connect the drive to a computer.
OWC Envoy Pro mini works everywhere
The Envoy Pro mini is OWC's solution to these problems, offering a portable SSD that's only a little larger than a USB stick, almost as big as an HDMI dongle that was popular back in the early days of video streaming sticks. What makes this latest generation different is that it can work with almost any device because it supports both USB-A and USB-C connections. You only need to swivel and push to reveal the plugs, no need for cables. And when you're done, you can simply slip it into your pocket or hook it up to your keyring and be on your way.
In addition to the versatility of its connectors, the OWC Envoy Pro mini is also versatile in its applications. Transferring data to and from devices is a no-brainer, but the small drive can also function as an Apple Time Machine or Windows File History backup. More interesting is its ability to boot up and run a secondary operating system like Linux or some recovery OS. Because it uses a high-speed SSD, apps can launch in just a few seconds.
Price is one of the biggest drawbacks of SSD products, but OWC is able to take it down a notch here as well. Available on pre-order, the OWC Envoy Pro mini starts at $79 for a 250GB stick and goes up to $109 for the 500GB option. The highest capacity is 1TB, which sells for $179, and there is sadly no 2TB model, at least for now.