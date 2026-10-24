Two Anker Gadgets Just Earned A Spot On Time's Best Inventions Of 2026 List

Many of the classic tech inventions from the past have helped to define today's modern era of electronics. After all, personal computers and smartphones were once just ideas that turned into concepts and eventually became reality. If you're wondering about what exciting gadgets are being created these days, look no further than Time Magazine's Best Inventions of 2026, a list that includes two new Anker devices.

One of those devices is the Anker EufyMake Next-Gen Personal Fabric Printer, due to arrive in 2027. This gadget allows you to do custom printing at home whenever you want. This means that you might not have to deal with expensive custom print shops in-person or online, as you can control the process yourself. The other Anker device on the list is the Prime Charger, a currently available piece of tech that could potentially replace other power adapters you're currently using.

The EufyMaker Printer is categorized under the Fashion section of Time's list, next to four other entries. The Prime Charger is grouped together with 23 other devices in the Consumer Electronics section. Other categories on the list include Experimental, Green Tech, Logistics, and Privacy & Security, among others. The complete list contains 300 inventions in total, alongside 100 special mentions. Time's list was chosen based on internal nominations from its global team, combined with online submissions.