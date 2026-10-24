Two Anker Gadgets Just Earned A Spot On Time's Best Inventions Of 2026 List
Many of the classic tech inventions from the past have helped to define today's modern era of electronics. After all, personal computers and smartphones were once just ideas that turned into concepts and eventually became reality. If you're wondering about what exciting gadgets are being created these days, look no further than Time Magazine's Best Inventions of 2026, a list that includes two new Anker devices.
One of those devices is the Anker EufyMake Next-Gen Personal Fabric Printer, due to arrive in 2027. This gadget allows you to do custom printing at home whenever you want. This means that you might not have to deal with expensive custom print shops in-person or online, as you can control the process yourself. The other Anker device on the list is the Prime Charger, a currently available piece of tech that could potentially replace other power adapters you're currently using.
The EufyMaker Printer is categorized under the Fashion section of Time's list, next to four other entries. The Prime Charger is grouped together with 23 other devices in the Consumer Electronics section. Other categories on the list include Experimental, Green Tech, Logistics, and Privacy & Security, among others. The complete list contains 300 inventions in total, alongside 100 special mentions. Time's list was chosen based on internal nominations from its global team, combined with online submissions.
A closer look at Anker's two best inventions of 2026
The upcoming Anker EufyMake Next-Gen Personal Fabric Printer utilizes direct-to-garment and direct-to-film printing. Anker says the printer can deliver colorful designs on a range of fabrics, including darker materials. This gadget also has a white-ink management system designed to reduce the risk of clogs during printing — fabric printers typically print their designs on a white base, so the fabric color doesn't affect the print color. EufyMake has not revealed the price of its Next-Gen Personal Fabric Printer, and it's unknown when exactly in Q1 of 2027 it will be released.
The Anker Prime Charger has a total output of 160W and features 3 USB-C ports, with a maximum single-port output of 140W. The charger can simultaneously charge a MacBook Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and an 11-inch iPad Pro, with power management made possible through PowerIQ 5.0. The Prime Charger's built-in display lets you see live charging information, and it can be controlled with an app via Bluetooth. It's currently available for $149.99.
Both of these inventions were featured at IFA 2026 in Berlin, Germany, which ran from September 4 to 8. Anker presented its new Prime charging lineup, while EufyMake brought a working prototype of its next-generation fabric printer to the show. The printer also got a more hands-on showcase on the last day of the event, where invited guests could watch it print and create their own designs from personal images.