SlashGear's Best Of IFA Awards: The Best Tech We Found In Berlin

HoverAir is the drone company behind great beginner-friendly drones like the X1 Pro, and rivals DJI in functionality, if not sheer size and scale — at least, on the consumer end of the spectrum. But now it's doing something DJI isn't, and it's doing it in a fun way, albeit with one big caveat attached.

The HoverAir Versa is a 4K 60fps gimbal camera, similar to those you see from Insta360, DJI, and others. The camera's mounted on a 3-axis gimbal that keeps your picture smooth and steady while also tracking subjects on a rotating head. But the Versa does something no other gimbal camera can do — fly. Slide a latch down, and you can connect a set of drone wings that let it get airborne like HoverAir's other drones. You can control it with hand gestures and get shots like a 360 rotation around you. When it's done, you can detach the wings and go back to shooting with just the camera and the gimbal.

I absolutely love the versatility, but there's the caveat. The U.S. has banned all foreign-made drones from entering the country, with HoverAir's approval still pending at the time of writing. Of course, the company is optimistic that it can get the clearance needed to sell the drone in the U.S., but it is prepared to sell just the gimbal camera without the drone attachment. We'll need to wait and see what happens, but if it can clear the red tape, this is an exciting device.